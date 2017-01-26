UVA Center for Politics Hosts Mongolia Delegation
Release from the University of Virginia Center for Politics: Starting last week, the University of Virginia Center for Politics is hosting its Leaders Advancing Democracy Mongolia academic residency. The program is operated by the Center's Global Perspectives on Democracy program in partnership with World Learning and sponsored by the U.S. Agency for International Development .
