Updated: 6 hours agoComments (0)by Tory Tronrud

If you were asked what was important in your life, real or imagined, how would you respond? Would you think of a person, an idea, or a favourite place - perhaps the farm where you grew up, your urban neighbourhood, a garden, or the deep forests in full autumn colours? If you were then told to illustrate that subject using only cloth and thread, you would appreciate the task given to 80 extremely talented artists, half from Canada and the rest from around the world. These artists produced art quilts - not the sort that you spread on a bed, but the kind you hang on a wall - which are now on exhibit at the Thunder Bay Museum.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.