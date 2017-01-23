Update from CPD: Fliers Going Around ...

Update from CPD: Fliers Going Around not a Scam, but not from Dept.

Read more: NBC29

Charlottesville police say that the flier being distributed is not a scam, but want people to know it is not endorsed by the police, but it is from a legitimate charity. Update 1/23/2017: The Charlottesville Police Department has made contact with the organizers from the Virginia Youth Club of America and confirmed that they are a legitimate charity.

