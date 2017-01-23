University, Charlottesville community celebrate MLK
Over the span of two weeks, the University and Charlottesville community are celebrating the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. The celebration, which includes 20 free public events across the University and Charlottesville, began on Martin Luther King Jr. Day and will conclude Jan. 30. This year marks the seventh anniversary of University-sanctioned events. The Office of Diversity and Equity partners with over 30 organizations to offer a diverse range of opportunities to celebrate MLK.
