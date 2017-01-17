U.Va. sustainability efforts not trumped by potential funding cuts
Following the Jan. 20 inauguration of President Donald Trump, White House webpages relating to climate change immediately disappeared. Trump's environmental stance during both the campaign and his first days of the presidency include a reaction against clean energy efforts - apparent in his pro-coal position, appointment of various fossil fuel supporters to his cabinet and open denial of climate change.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cavalier Daily.
Add your comments below
Charlottesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Laufer Considering Bid For Council Seat
|21 hr
|Thinking RIght
|1
|Charlottesville Police Arrest Man Accused of Fraud (Apr '13)
|Jan 17
|Shamned son
|13
|Dont you just want to punch liberals in the face?
|Jan 15
|Thinking RIght
|1
|Kenneth Wise (Kenny)
|Jan 9
|Curious in the ville
|1
|Sub Zero Global Warming blast freezes Libs in C...
|Jan 9
|Facts Trump Libs
|1
|Review: Eddie's Tree & Landscaping (Jun '11)
|Jan 8
|jim
|2
|What's the news on Que?
|Jan 4
|Yolo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charlottesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC