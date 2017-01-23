Three Ratings Agencies Each Reaffirm UVA's Top AAA Bond Rating

Release from the University of Virginia: CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Jan. 24, 2017 - The University of Virginia has again received top ratings from each of the three major credit rating agencies, each noting the university's exceptional performance, reputation and financial strength. Moody's Investor Services, Standard & Poor's and Fitch Ratings each recently affirmed a "AAA" debt rating for UVA, signifying the highest levels of financial strength and the lowest credit risk.

