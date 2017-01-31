Teacher admits having sex with student she seduced online

A former Virginia science teacher is facing up to 20 years in the slammer for admitting to having sex with a 13-year-old student she seduced using Instagram and Snapchat, according to reports. Amelia Tat, 27, confessed to two counts of carnal knowledge without force of a 13 to 15 year old in a plea deal in Albemarle Circuit Court on Friday, NBC29 reported .

