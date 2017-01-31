Teacher admits having sex with student she seduced online
A former Virginia science teacher is facing up to 20 years in the slammer for admitting to having sex with a 13-year-old student she seduced using Instagram and Snapchat, according to reports. Amelia Tat, 27, confessed to two counts of carnal knowledge without force of a 13 to 15 year old in a plea deal in Albemarle Circuit Court on Friday, NBC29 reported .
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.
Add your comments below
Charlottesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hey detective Randy Snead they better detective... (Feb '16)
|Jan 29
|Kevin Sanders
|20
|New Movie Theater Opens in Charlottesville (Jan '13)
|Jan 23
|Rick
|6
|Trump dumps all foreign trade! Best President ...
|Jan 23
|Trump is the man
|1
|Laufer Considering Bid For Council Seat
|Jan 22
|Thinking RIght
|1
|Charlottesville Police Arrest Man Accused of Fraud (Apr '13)
|Jan 17
|Shamned son
|13
|Dont you just want to punch liberals in the face?
|Jan 15
|Thinking RIght
|1
|Kenneth Wise (Kenny)
|Jan 9
|Curious in the ville
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charlottesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC