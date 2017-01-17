Sullivan Stepping Down as President of UVA In 2018
University of Virginia President Teresa Sullivan will not be seeking another term, announcing that she will step down in 2018. Two years later, Sullivan was at the center of controversy when members of the university's Board of Visitors attempted to oust her.
