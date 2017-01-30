Students protest Trump's pipeline agenda
Over 100 students, faculty and Charlottesville community members gathered Monday to protest President Donald Trump's proposed pipeline agenda. The group started at the Albert and Shirley Small Special Collections Library and made its way down McCormick Road, ending at the Rotunda.
