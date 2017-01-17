Street trees, accessory structures an...

Street trees, accessory structures and synagogue terrace all reviewed

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Charlottesville Tomorrow

The Charlottesville Board of Architectural Review took several actions at their first regular meeting of the year Tuesday, including approving a landscape plan for the West 2nd building on Water Street . "They've done the utility work and are getting ready to build it," said Mary Joy Scala , the city's preservation planner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Charlottesville Tomorrow.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlottesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Charlottesville Police Arrest Man Accused of Fraud (Apr '13) Jan 17 Shamned son 13
Dont you just want to punch liberals in the face? Jan 15 Thinking RIght 1
Kenneth Wise (Kenny) Jan 9 Curious in the ville 1
Sub Zero Global Warming blast freezes Libs in C... Jan 9 Facts Trump Libs 1
Review: Eddie's Tree & Landscaping (Jun '11) Jan 8 jim 2
What's the news on Que? Jan 4 Yolo 1
Peake says bible bozos at Lynchburg's Liberty U... Dec 28 Check then vote 1
See all Charlottesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlottesville Forum Now

Charlottesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlottesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Charlottesville, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,291 • Total comments across all topics: 278,068,625

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC