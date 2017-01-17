Saga Communications Purchases WUVA

Saga Communications Purchases WUVA

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WWWV-FM Charlottesville

After operating a Charlottesville radio station for 70 years, including 37 years as a commercial FM station, University of Virginia student-owned media organization, WUVA, Inc., announced on Tuesday that it has agreed to sell its radio station WUVA-FM 92.7 to Saga Communications, Inc. WUVA, Inc. will continue to serve the University and Charlottesville communities through its growing online news platform, WUVANews.com. Launched in 2011, WUVA News has become a leading source of journalism on Grounds, producing high-quality written and video news content.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWWV-FM Charlottesville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlottesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Charlottesville Police Arrest Man Accused of Fraud (Apr '13) Tue Shamned son 13
Dont you just want to punch liberals in the face? Jan 15 Thinking RIght 1
Kenneth Wise (Kenny) Jan 9 Curious in the ville 1
Sub Zero Global Warming blast freezes Libs in C... Jan 9 Facts Trump Libs 1
Review: Eddie's Tree & Landscaping (Jun '11) Jan 8 jim 2
What's the news on Que? Jan 4 Yolo 1
Peake says bible bozos at Lynchburg's Liberty U... Dec 28 Check then vote 1
See all Charlottesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlottesville Forum Now

Charlottesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlottesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Charlottesville, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,382 • Total comments across all topics: 278,019,001

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC