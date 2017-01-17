Saga Communications Purchases WUVA

After operating a Charlottesville radio station for 70 years, including 37 years as a commercial FM station, University of Virginia student-owned media organization, WUVA, Inc., announced on Tuesday that it has agreed to sell its radio station WUVA-FM 92.7 to Saga Communications, Inc. WUVA, Inc. will continue to serve the University and Charlottesville communities through its growing online news platform, WUVANews.com. Launched in 2011, WUVA News has become a leading source of journalism on Grounds, producing high-quality written and video news content.

