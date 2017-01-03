Reward In Murder 53 Years Ago
A friend of a 19-year old man who died 53 years ago is offering a $20,000 reward for information solving the mysterious death. Albemarle County Police say a preliminary law enforcement investigation found 19-year old Rock Hill Academy football standout James Patrick "Pat" Akins died somehow March 19, 1963.
