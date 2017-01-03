Relay Foods to operate under new name
Six months after merging with Door to Door Organics, Charlottesville-based online grocer Relay Foods announced Monday that it will begin operating under the singular Door to Door Organics brand. The company said in a release that its service will be available through Jan. 15, two days after the Door to Door Organics service will be available to customers in Charlottesville, Richmond, Washington and Baltimore.
