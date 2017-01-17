PVCC's Financial Aid Office introduces Free FAFSA Workshop Series
Release from Piedmont Virginia Community College: The Financial Aid Office at Piedmont Virginia Community College is sponsoring Super Saturdays, a monthly workshop that provides assistance completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid . Completing the FAFSA is the first step toward getting federal student financial aid for anyone attending college between August 2017 and August 2018.
