PVCC Named Top 10 Community College for Veteran, Military Students
Release from Piedmont Virginia Community College: Piedmont Virginia Community College has been named a top 10 gold-level Military Friendly School Award recipient in the community college category for 2017 and is the only community college in Virginia to make the top 10. In November 2016, Victory Media, originator of the family of Military Friendly employment, entrepreneurship and education resources for veterans and their families, published its special awards for 2017 Military Friendly Schools and Employers. New this year, the Military Friendly Awards showcase the most powerful and effective programs of more than 200 companies and 1,200 post-secondary schools that were designated as "Military Friendly" in fall 2016.
