Possible designs, locations of U.Va. ...

Possible designs, locations of U.Va. memorial to enslaved laborers presented for public input

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Martinsville Bulletin

Meejin Yoon, an architect with the firm HA weler+Yoon, presents a map of possible locations on University of Virginia Grounds where a memorial to enslaved laborers could be placed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlottesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Movie Theater Opens in Charlottesville (Jan '13) 22 hr Rick 6
Trump dumps all foreign trade! Best President ... 22 hr Trump is the man 1
News Laufer Considering Bid For Council Seat Sun Thinking RIght 1
News Charlottesville Police Arrest Man Accused of Fraud (Apr '13) Jan 17 Shamned son 13
Dont you just want to punch liberals in the face? Jan 15 Thinking RIght 1
Kenneth Wise (Kenny) Jan 9 Curious in the ville 1
Sub Zero Global Warming blast freezes Libs in C... Jan 9 Facts Trump Libs 1
See all Charlottesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlottesville Forum Now

Charlottesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlottesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Charlottesville, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,716 • Total comments across all topics: 278,212,382

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC