Population growth in Albemarle, Charlottesville outpaces state rate

New estimates released Monday by the Weldon Cooper Center at the University of Virginia show the region's population continues to grow, reflecting a statewide trend of growth in urban areas close to Northern Virginia. There are now 232,452 people in the Charlottesville Metropolitan Statistical Area, which consists of the counties of Albemarle , Fluvanna , Greene and Nelson and the city of Charlottesville.

