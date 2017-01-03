Perrone Robotics Brings Silicon Valley Innovation to Crozet
Over the past 15 years New Jersey native and automotive software pioneer Paul Perrone has made Crozet his home. He shops at the local grocery, his kids attend Western Albemarle schools, he sips coffee at Mudhouse and he's stoked about the recent addition of the Crozet Bicycle Shop.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Crozet Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charlottesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Eddie's Tree & Landscaping (Jun '11)
|17 hr
|jim
|2
|What's the news on Que?
|Jan 4
|Yolo
|1
|Peake says bible bozos at Lynchburg's Liberty U...
|Dec 28
|Check then vote
|1
|Fluvanna Teachers Rally Around New Principal wi... (Aug '13)
|Dec 27
|Concerned Parent
|6
|PolitiFact Va.: Larry Pratt gets Pants on Fire ...
|Dec 27
|Roscoe
|1
|Charlottesville Crews Respond to Bedroom Fire A...
|Dec 26
|Linda
|1
|Ash Lawn Opera To Become Charlottesville Opera,...
|Dec 26
|Linda
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charlottesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC