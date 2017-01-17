Perriello Speaks About Gubernatorial Campaign
Tom Perriello has a history in central Virginia, from his family's ties to Charlottesville and Albemarle County, to his one term as a congressman in the 5th District. After spending time as part of a special envoy to Africa on behalf of President Obama, Perriello is stepping back into the political spotlight for the first time in seven years.
