One doctor's special deliveries
HE DELIVERS! Or at least, a very busy Virginia doctor DID before calling it quits at midnight last night. Just how busy was he? Martha Teichner shows us: Counting down, Jessica Turner was number 23. When she arrived at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville, Virginia, at around 8 p.m., Turner was met by her obstetrician, Dr. Edward Wolanski.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.
Add your comments below
Charlottesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Saw ole Raycis Wes Bellamy @ a South African Re...
|16 hr
|Curious
|5
|Peake says bible bozos at Lynchburg's Liberty U...
|Dec 28
|Check then vote
|1
|Fluvanna Teachers Rally Around New Principal wi... (Aug '13)
|Dec 27
|Concerned Parent
|6
|PolitiFact Va.: Larry Pratt gets Pants on Fire ...
|Dec 27
|Roscoe
|1
|Charlottesville Crews Respond to Bedroom Fire A...
|Dec 26
|Linda
|1
|Ash Lawn Opera To Become Charlottesville Opera,...
|Dec 26
|Linda
|1
|Hey detective Randy Snead they better detective... (Feb '16)
|Dec 25
|tet
|19
Find what you want!
Search Charlottesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC