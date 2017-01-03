New Dry Eye Drug Aims to Treat Cause Rather Than Symptoms
Release from the University of Virginia Health System: CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Jan. 4, 2017 University of Virginia Health System researchers have developed a potential therapeutic treatment for dry eye, with human testing to start in March. The drug differs from other treatments of dry eye in that it aims to treat the cause of dry eye instead of masking the symptoms.
