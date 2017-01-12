Monticello swim team unhurt after bus...

Monticello swim team unhurt after bus catches fire on I-64

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Martinsville Bulletin

A Monticello High School bus caught fire on Interstate 64 while the swim and dive team was on its way to a meet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlottesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dont you just want to punch liberals in the face? 12 hr Thinking RIght 1
Kenneth Wise (Kenny) Jan 9 Curious in the ville 1
Sub Zero Global Warming blast freezes Libs in C... Jan 9 Facts Trump Libs 1
Review: Eddie's Tree & Landscaping (Jun '11) Jan 8 jim 2
What's the news on Que? Jan 4 Yolo 1
Peake says bible bozos at Lynchburg's Liberty U... Dec 28 Check then vote 1
Fluvanna Teachers Rally Around New Principal wi... (Aug '13) Dec 27 Concerned Parent 6
See all Charlottesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlottesville Forum Now

Charlottesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlottesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Gitmo
 

Charlottesville, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,112 • Total comments across all topics: 277,947,913

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC