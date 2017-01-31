Mayor Signer declares Charlottesville a oecapital of resistancea
Hundreds gathered in front of City Hall to attend a rally organized by Mayor Mike Signer, who declared Charlottesville a "capital of resistance" in the wake of President Trump's executive order on refugees and immigration. Multiple leaders took to the microphone, including Gold Star father Khizr Khan, who says he has seen people of different colors, cultures and religions maligned.
