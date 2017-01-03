Marshall bill seeks to block McAuliff...

Marshall bill seeks to block McAuliffe's anti-bias order in state contracting

Del. Robert G. Marshall, R-Prince William, has filed legislation that seeks to block Gov. Terry McAuliffe's new anti-bias executive order in state contracting.

