Marshall bill seeks to block McAuliffe's anti-bias order in state contracting
Del. Robert G. Marshall, R-Prince William, has filed legislation that seeks to block Gov. Terry McAuliffe's new anti-bias executive order in state contracting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charlottesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Eddie's Tree & Landscaping (Jun '11)
|Sun
|jim
|2
|What's the news on Que?
|Jan 4
|Yolo
|1
|Peake says bible bozos at Lynchburg's Liberty U...
|Dec 28
|Check then vote
|1
|Fluvanna Teachers Rally Around New Principal wi... (Aug '13)
|Dec 27
|Concerned Parent
|6
|PolitiFact Va.: Larry Pratt gets Pants on Fire ...
|Dec 27
|Roscoe
|1
|Charlottesville Crews Respond to Bedroom Fire A...
|Dec 26
|Linda
|1
|Ash Lawn Opera To Become Charlottesville Opera,...
|Dec 26
|Linda
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charlottesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC