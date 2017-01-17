There are on the WWWV-FM Charlottesville story from 13 hrs ago, titled Laufer Considering Bid For Council Seat. In it, WWWV-FM Charlottesville reports that:

A member of the Charlottesville School Board is testing the waters for a possible bid for City Council. Amy Laufer has started to gather the petition signatures she would need for a council campaign.

