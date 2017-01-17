Laufer Considering Bid For Council Seat

There are 1 comment on the WWWV-FM Charlottesville story from 13 hrs ago, titled Laufer Considering Bid For Council Seat.

A member of the Charlottesville School Board is testing the waters for a possible bid for City Council. Amy Laufer has started to gather the petition signatures she would need for a council campaign.

Thinking RIght

Charlottesville, VA

#1 12 hrs ago
Is that even a woman?
Charlottesville, VA

