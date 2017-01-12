Keeping History Alive
Part-time preservation technician Alex Preston, 20, of Mount Crawford, repairs old deeds from the early 1900s at the Rockingham County Courthouse on Wednesday. Part-time preservation technician Alex Preston, 20, of Mount Crawford, repairs old deeds from the early 1900s at the Rockingham County Courthouse on Wednesday.
