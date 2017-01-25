Jones Favors No Change In Tax Rate
City Manager Maurice Jones is proposing no changes in Charlottesville's real estate tax rate for the next budget cycle. Jones would like to see the city keep its current rate of 95 cents for every $100 of assessed value.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWWV-FM Charlottesville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charlottesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Movie Theater Opens in Charlottesville (Jan '13)
|Jan 23
|Rick
|6
|Trump dumps all foreign trade! Best President ...
|Jan 23
|Trump is the man
|1
|Laufer Considering Bid For Council Seat
|Jan 22
|Thinking RIght
|1
|Charlottesville Police Arrest Man Accused of Fraud (Apr '13)
|Jan 17
|Shamned son
|13
|Dont you just want to punch liberals in the face?
|Jan 15
|Thinking RIght
|1
|Kenneth Wise (Kenny)
|Jan 9
|Curious in the ville
|1
|Sub Zero Global Warming blast freezes Libs in C...
|Jan 9
|Facts Trump Libs
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charlottesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC