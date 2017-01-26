Jeff Fogel officially launches campaign for Charlottesville Commonwealtha s Attorney
With a legal career spanning more than four decades, Charlottesville attorney Jeff Fogel has arguably presented more than his fair share of defense arguments. Standing in front of City Hall on Thursday afternoon, he officially launched his campaign to become the city's chief prosecutor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWWV-FM Charlottesville.
Add your comments below
Charlottesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Movie Theater Opens in Charlottesville (Jan '13)
|Jan 23
|Rick
|6
|Trump dumps all foreign trade! Best President ...
|Jan 23
|Trump is the man
|1
|Laufer Considering Bid For Council Seat
|Jan 22
|Thinking RIght
|1
|Charlottesville Police Arrest Man Accused of Fraud (Apr '13)
|Jan 17
|Shamned son
|13
|Dont you just want to punch liberals in the face?
|Jan 15
|Thinking RIght
|1
|Kenneth Wise (Kenny)
|Jan 9
|Curious in the ville
|1
|Sub Zero Global Warming blast freezes Libs in C...
|Jan 9
|Facts Trump Libs
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charlottesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC