Jeff Fogel officially launches campaign for Charlottesville Commonwealtha s Attorney

With a legal career spanning more than four decades, Charlottesville attorney Jeff Fogel has arguably presented more than his fair share of defense arguments. Standing in front of City Hall on Thursday afternoon, he officially launched his campaign to become the city's chief prosecutor.

