Jason Kessler Charged with Assault
Jason Kessler, the man leading an effort to remove Wes Bellamy from Charlottesville City Council, has been charged with misdemeanor assault. Kessler was out getting signatures on the Downtown Mall Sunday morning when he and another man got into an argument.
