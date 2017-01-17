Independent files for Charlottesville...

Independent files for Charlottesville City Council run

15 hrs ago Read more: Charlottesville Tomorrow

An information technology manager at the software firm Health Data Services is the first candidate to file paperwork to run for Charlottesville City Council in 2017. Stanford Dale Woodson, 31, grew up outside Scottsville and attended Fluvanna County High School.

