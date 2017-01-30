Hundreds protest Trump immigration ban on Lawn

The Trump administration has said the order is meant to reduce threats of terror, but critics of the executive order say it is more of a ban on Islam than a way to reduce terrorism. "It's time that we spoke up for them and spoke with them," third-year College student Attiya Latif, chair of the Minority Rights Coalition, said of undocumented students and immigrants as she addressed hundreds of protesters gathered on the Lawn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cavalier Daily.