Hundreds protest Trump immigration ba...

Hundreds protest Trump immigration ban on Lawn

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Cavalier Daily

The Trump administration has said the order is meant to reduce threats of terror, but critics of the executive order say it is more of a ban on Islam than a way to reduce terrorism. "It's time that we spoke up for them and spoke with them," third-year College student Attiya Latif, chair of the Minority Rights Coalition, said of undocumented students and immigrants as she addressed hundreds of protesters gathered on the Lawn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cavalier Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlottesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hey detective Randy Snead they better detective... (Feb '16) Sun Kevin Sanders 20
News New Movie Theater Opens in Charlottesville (Jan '13) Jan 23 Rick 6
Trump dumps all foreign trade! Best President ... Jan 23 Trump is the man 1
News Laufer Considering Bid For Council Seat Jan 22 Thinking RIght 1
News Charlottesville Police Arrest Man Accused of Fraud (Apr '13) Jan 17 Shamned son 13
Dont you just want to punch liberals in the face? Jan 15 Thinking RIght 1
Kenneth Wise (Kenny) Jan 9 Curious in the ville 1
See all Charlottesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlottesville Forum Now

Charlottesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlottesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Charlottesville, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,239 • Total comments across all topics: 278,410,761

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC