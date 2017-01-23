Hazardous Driving Conditions

Hazardous Driving Conditions

Hazardous driving conditions abound around the Charlottesville area, with a major road shut down in Fluvanna County. Police are dealing with areas of high water, with one of those being the often-flooded Ivy Road near Old Ivy underneath the bridge.

