Former Athletes And Coaches Honored By VIAHA
Eleven individuals and who have made outstanding contributions to high school athletics and activities have been selected to the 2017 class of the Virginia Interscholastic Association Heritage Association Hall of Fame. The class features five athletes ; three coaches ; and three contributors .
