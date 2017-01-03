Fire Damages Home Near 250 Bypass
Charlottesville firefighters say a fire damaged a house late Wednesday night in the 600 block of the 250 By Pass. The blaze was discovered shortly after 11 p.m. with smoke and fire showing when crews arrived.
