Fifeville Man Charged With Stabbing

Charlottesville Police have arrested a man following an alleged stabbing at a house in the Fifeville neighborhood. Police say the incident happened shortly after 5 a.m. Saturday in the 500-block of 7-and-a-half Street, S.W. 58-year-old Marc Gardner Carson is accused of stabbing a man in the neck.

