Def Leppard, Poison and Tesla to play in Charlottesville
Def Leppard, Poison, Tesla and XXX, a super-group comprised of Bret Michaels, Rikki Rockett and CC DeVille, are heading to town for a spring show at John Paul Jones Arena. Def Leppard was wildly popular in the early- to mid-1980s, known for albums like "High 'N' Dry" and "Pyromania" and their hit song, "Pour Some Sugar on Me."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Add your comments below
Charlottesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kenneth Wise (Kenny)
|Jan 9
|Curious in the ville
|1
|Sub Zero Global Warming blast freezes Libs in C...
|Jan 9
|Facts Trump Libs
|1
|Review: Eddie's Tree & Landscaping (Jun '11)
|Jan 8
|jim
|2
|What's the news on Que?
|Jan 4
|Yolo
|1
|Peake says bible bozos at Lynchburg's Liberty U...
|Dec 28
|Check then vote
|1
|Fluvanna Teachers Rally Around New Principal wi... (Aug '13)
|Dec 27
|Concerned Parent
|6
|PolitiFact Va.: Larry Pratt gets Pants on Fire ...
|Dec 27
|Roscoe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charlottesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC