Def Leppard, Poison and Tesla to play in Charlottesville

Def Leppard, Poison, Tesla and XXX, a super-group comprised of Bret Michaels, Rikki Rockett and CC DeVille, are heading to town for a spring show at John Paul Jones Arena. Def Leppard was wildly popular in the early- to mid-1980s, known for albums like "High 'N' Dry" and "Pyromania" and their hit song, "Pour Some Sugar on Me."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.