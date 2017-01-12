David Toscano Announces Jane Dittmar Joins Team
David J. Toscano , Democratic leader of the Virginia House of Delegates, announced that Jane Dittmar has joined his team as Chief of Staff effective the beginning of the 2017 legislative session. "Jane will be a tremendous addition to our team.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charlottesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kenneth Wise (Kenny)
|Jan 9
|Curious in the ville
|1
|Sub Zero Global Warming blast freezes Libs in C...
|Jan 9
|Facts Trump Libs
|1
|Review: Eddie's Tree & Landscaping (Jun '11)
|Jan 8
|jim
|2
|What's the news on Que?
|Jan 4
|Yolo
|1
|Peake says bible bozos at Lynchburg's Liberty U...
|Dec 28
|Check then vote
|1
|Fluvanna Teachers Rally Around New Principal wi... (Aug '13)
|Dec 27
|Concerned Parent
|6
|PolitiFact Va.: Larry Pratt gets Pants on Fire ...
|Dec 27
|Roscoe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charlottesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC