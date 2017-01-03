Council moves forward on streetscape ...

Council moves forward on streetscape projects

The Charlottesville City Council has begun the process of accepting nearly $30 million in state funding to reconfigure three city streets. "The funding provides the necessary resources for design, right-of-way and construction," said city engineer Tony Edwards at Tuesday's council meeting.

Charlottesville, VA

