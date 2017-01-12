Community Childhood Learning Place ne...

Community Childhood Learning Place nears one-third fundraising goal

Read more: Weekly Packet

With $100,000 raised in donations and pledges, the Community Childhood Learning Place seeks additional funds towards its estimated $350,000 construction cost, plus furnishing costs. Formerly named The Learning Tree, the early childhood education foundation also secured a $17,300 grant from the Davis Family Foundation, specifically for new windows and framing, contingent on donations reaching the $200,000 mark.

Charlottesville, VA

