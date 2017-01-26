City, county planning commissions focus on affordable housing

On Tuesday, as the Charlottesville City Council considered doubling the city's annual contribution to its affordable housing fund, members of the city's Planning Commission expressed skepticism about a new set of policy recommendations for increasing Charlottesville's supply of affordable housing. In March 2015, the City Council approved the use of $62,000 from the affordable housing fund to pay for the Charlottesville Comprehensive Housing Analysis and Policy Recommendations.

