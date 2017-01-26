City Councilor Bob Fenwick says he will vote to move Robert E. Lee statue from Lee Park
Barring a change of heart by another member of Charlottesville City Council, the body can now be expected to vote in favor of moving the Robert E. Lee statue from Lee Park. Councilman Bob Fenwick announced on Thursday that he will vote for its removal when Council meets on February 6. He had abstained from voting in an earlier meeting.
