City Council Considers Appropriation for Charlottesville Steetscapes
Tuesday was the first of two readings on the smart scale funding. It is part of the city's long-range transportation plans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charlottesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Peake says bible bozos at Lynchburg's Liberty U...
|Dec 28
|Check then vote
|1
|Fluvanna Teachers Rally Around New Principal wi... (Aug '13)
|Dec 27
|Concerned Parent
|6
|PolitiFact Va.: Larry Pratt gets Pants on Fire ...
|Dec 27
|Roscoe
|1
|Charlottesville Crews Respond to Bedroom Fire A...
|Dec 26
|Linda
|1
|Ash Lawn Opera To Become Charlottesville Opera,...
|Dec 26
|Linda
|1
|Hey detective Randy Snead they better detective... (Feb '16)
|Dec 25
|tet
|19
|What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16)
|Dec 25
|Was I had
|7
Find what you want!
Search Charlottesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC