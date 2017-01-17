Charlottesville Recruiting Residents for GO Utilities Training Program

Release from Charlottesville: CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - The city of Charlottesville's Downtown Job Center, Office of Economic Development, and Department of Public Works are partnering to host a six-week long training program that will prepare city residents for a career as a utilities maintenance worker with the city's Public Utilities Division or other partner employers. The application deadline is Friday, January 27th at 5:00 p.m. and the training program will begin mid-February 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.