Charlottesville Police Warning People of Possible Fundraising Scam

Charlottesville police are warning people of a possible fundraising scam using the names of the city's police chief and a captain. Investigators say people are going door-to-door in Charlottesville and Albemarle County with a flier that tries to get people to purchase products, including candy and dog treats, under the false pretense the fundraiser is endorsed by Charlottesville police.

