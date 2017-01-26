Charlottesville milkshakes bring students to Route 29

Charlottesville is nationally known for its beautiful vineyards and breweries, but locals, especially University students, know that Charlottesville is home to the best that frozen dairy products can offer - milkshakes. Immediately on Grounds, the Pavilion XI in Newcomb Hall has a Chick-Fil-A and Five Guys, both of which provide milkshakes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cavalier Daily.