Charlottesville milkshakes bring students to Route 29
Charlottesville is nationally known for its beautiful vineyards and breweries, but locals, especially University students, know that Charlottesville is home to the best that frozen dairy products can offer - milkshakes. Immediately on Grounds, the Pavilion XI in Newcomb Hall has a Chick-Fil-A and Five Guys, both of which provide milkshakes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cavalier Daily.
Add your comments below
Charlottesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hey detective Randy Snead they better detective... (Feb '16)
|Sun
|Kevin Sanders
|20
|New Movie Theater Opens in Charlottesville (Jan '13)
|Jan 23
|Rick
|6
|Trump dumps all foreign trade! Best President ...
|Jan 23
|Trump is the man
|1
|Laufer Considering Bid For Council Seat
|Jan 22
|Thinking RIght
|1
|Charlottesville Police Arrest Man Accused of Fraud (Apr '13)
|Jan 17
|Shamned son
|13
|Dont you just want to punch liberals in the face?
|Jan 15
|Thinking RIght
|1
|Kenneth Wise (Kenny)
|Jan 9
|Curious in the ville
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charlottesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC