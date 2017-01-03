Charlottesville Man Facing 'Peeping T...

Charlottesville Man Facing 'Peeping Tom' Related Charges

10 hrs ago Read more: NBC29

Charlottesville police say they received a call of a man touching himself in public in the 1800 block of Jefferson Park Avenue just before 1 a.m. Wednesday, January 4. Police arrested 55-year-old Richard V. Curnish, who officers say they have linked to another peeping tom incident that was reported in the same area on Friday, December 30. Curnish is charged with indecent exposure, actual or simulated masturbation in public, and peeping in to an occupied dwelling. He is being held at the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail.

