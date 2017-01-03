Charlottesville Commonwealth's Attorney Not Seeking Re-Election
Dave Chapman says it's time to step aside and let someone else become the face of justice in the city. Chapman says now is the right time to not seek re-election because he doesn't want to be that person who stayed too long.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.
