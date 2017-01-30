Charlottesville City councilor to cast tie-breaking vote to remove Robert E. Lee statue
Charlottesville City Councilman Bob Fenwick has pledged to vote to remove the Robert E. Lee statue from Lee Park at the next Council meeting Feb. 6. In his remarks during the meeting Jan. 17, Fenwick acknowledged both the merits of Lee's life and that he stood for slavery. "He was a highly educated man, a top graduate and eventual superintendent of West Point," Fenwick said at the meeting.
