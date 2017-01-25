Charlottesville Area Transit: Routes to Detour Market Street

Release from Charlottesville Area Transit: Charlottesville, Virginia... 1/24/2017... Several of Charlottesville Area Transit's routes will be impacted by night utility work along Market Street. Beginning at 9:00 p.m., passengers who ride Routes 1, 3, 4, 6, 7, 10, and the Free Trolley will NOT be able to board or disembark their bus from the following bus stops: Passengers should instead use bus stops along Water Street and Ridge McIntire Road.

