Charlottesville/Albemarle Health Dept. to Host Sexual Health Testing Clinic

Release from the Thomas Jefferson Health District: In an effort to help people take control of their health in the New Year, the Thomas Jefferson Health District's Charlottesville/Albemarle Health Department will host a Free Sexual Health Testing Clinic on Saturday, January 7, 2017, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Community members can walk-in to this clinic to receive free screenings for common Sexually Transmitted Infections such as Chlamydia, Gonorrhea, HIV, Syphilis, and in certain instances, Hepatitis B and C virus. Rapid HIV and Hepatitis C testing will also be available with results in twenty minutes.

