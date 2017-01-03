Charlottesville/Albemarle Health Dept. to Host Sexual Health Testing Clinic
Release from the Thomas Jefferson Health District: In an effort to help people take control of their health in the New Year, the Thomas Jefferson Health District's Charlottesville/Albemarle Health Department will host a Free Sexual Health Testing Clinic on Saturday, January 7, 2017, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Community members can walk-in to this clinic to receive free screenings for common Sexually Transmitted Infections such as Chlamydia, Gonorrhea, HIV, Syphilis, and in certain instances, Hepatitis B and C virus. Rapid HIV and Hepatitis C testing will also be available with results in twenty minutes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.
Add your comments below
Charlottesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What's the news on Que?
|9 hr
|Yolo
|1
|Peake says bible bozos at Lynchburg's Liberty U...
|Dec 28
|Check then vote
|1
|Fluvanna Teachers Rally Around New Principal wi... (Aug '13)
|Dec 27
|Concerned Parent
|6
|PolitiFact Va.: Larry Pratt gets Pants on Fire ...
|Dec 27
|Roscoe
|1
|Charlottesville Crews Respond to Bedroom Fire A...
|Dec 26
|Linda
|1
|Ash Lawn Opera To Become Charlottesville Opera,...
|Dec 26
|Linda
|1
|Hey detective Randy Snead they better detective... (Feb '16)
|Dec 25
|tet
|19
Find what you want!
Search Charlottesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC